Macerich Company (The) $MAC Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 47.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 34.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2,691.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Macerich Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

