TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $231.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

