TD Asset Management Inc Has $807,000 Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in H. B. Fuller were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 90.3% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 64,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in H. B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 612.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 86.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. B. Fuller has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Joao Magalhaes sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $61,884.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 3,285 shares in the company, valued at $184,978.35. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $59.52 on Thursday. H. B. Fuller Company has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $80.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

