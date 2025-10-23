TD Asset Management Inc Sells 900 Shares of National HealthCare Co. $NHC

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NHC opened at $123.51 on Thursday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

