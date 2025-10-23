Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July $TBJL Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 1.02% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBJL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1,737.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 812,373 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 2.3%

BATS TBJL opened at $20.53 on Thursday. Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

