Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 519 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLTR. Ramiah Investment Group bought a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,616,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,779,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 7,267.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 656,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 647,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,599,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,863,000 after acquiring an additional 591,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,991,000.

FLTR opened at $25.54 on Thursday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

