Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTES. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 305,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 347.9% during the first quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,991,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,627,000.

Shares of VTES stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $102.39.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

