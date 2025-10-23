Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 58.8% in September

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.