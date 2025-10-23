Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $338.29 Average PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.2857.

Several research firms recently commented on JLL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $313.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.41 and its 200-day moving average is $261.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $322.36.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.