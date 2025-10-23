Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $160.79

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $149.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 19,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $2,969,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $80,739,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,617,755 shares of company stock valued at $653,694,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

