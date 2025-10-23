Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 395

Schroders (LON:SDR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 386 to GBX 395 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Schroders to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 420 to GBX 435 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 price objective on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 435 price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 409.57.

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 369.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 382.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 365.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 283.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 428.80.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 9.10 EPS for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, with a total value of £252.96. Insiders acquired 374 shares of company stock worth $144,840 over the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

