Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $412.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

