Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $262.67

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.6667.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 1.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 123.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $283.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $296.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.42%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

