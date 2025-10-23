Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $229.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.3077.

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th.

Vistra Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VST opened at $185.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke sold 43,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $8,991,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,303,968.75. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 632,966 shares of company stock worth $130,462,677. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

