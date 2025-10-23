WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 518,300 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 338,500 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of WiMi Hologram Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

