Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $17.90

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.6250.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of PINE stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a market cap of $195.62 million, a P/E ratio of -276.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2,280.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, CEO John P. Albright acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,504.80. This trade represents a 44.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,126,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $3,621,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

