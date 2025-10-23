B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$11.50 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTO. Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.63.

TSE BTO opened at C$7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.26. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.16 and a 12 month high of C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.29%.

In related news, insider John Alex Rajala sold 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$1,071,427.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 238,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,787,565. This trade represents a 37.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Andrew Bruce Brown sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,997.50. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,305,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,529,870. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

