Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$77.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FTT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$57.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$64.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$69.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$56.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$66.00.

TSE FTT opened at C$71.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.77. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$34.59 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

