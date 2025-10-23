Brokerages Set PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Price Target at $12.40

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.50. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.93.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyPid

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 0.24% of PolyPid at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

