Canadian General Investments’ (CGI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGIFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:CGI opened at GBX 2,416 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,352.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,144.67. The company has a market cap of £504.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,679.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.

