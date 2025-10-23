Canadian General Investments’ (CGI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.
Canadian General Investments Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of LON:CGI opened at GBX 2,416 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,352.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,144.67. The company has a market cap of £504.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian General Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,679.60 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,530. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.
About Canadian General Investments
CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian General Investments
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Archer’s Recent String of Victories Signals a New Phase of Growth
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Best AI for Picking Stocks, Ranked by Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.