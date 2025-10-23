Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 240 to GBX 290 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 200 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.25.
Harbour Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.
