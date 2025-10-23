Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 240 to GBX 290 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 200 to GBX 220 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 275 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.25.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBR

Harbour Energy Price Performance

LON HBR opened at GBX 203.73 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 146.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 297.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 196.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Harbour Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.