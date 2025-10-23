Short Interest in Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Drops By 41.7%

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Accor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Accor Stock Performance

About Accor

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Accor has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

