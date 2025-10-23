Short Interest in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY) Increases By 58.3%

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (BATS:THY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 9.64% of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.20.

About Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF

The Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks current income, while limiting risk, by investing in global high-yield bonds and equities based on technical factors.

