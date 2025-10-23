Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Allient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNT opened at $51.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $864.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allient has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $53.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.89.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Allient had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Allient by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allient by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Allient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

