Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target to $120.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $112.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.76. BancFirst has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 24.94%.The business had revenue of $175.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 27.80%.

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 17.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

