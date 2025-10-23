Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ALLT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allot in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

ALLT opened at $9.43 on Monday. Allot has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $438.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Allot had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Allot will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Allot in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Allot in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

