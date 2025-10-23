Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.80.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of FERG stock opened at $240.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $246.65.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Ferguson by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Ferguson by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.