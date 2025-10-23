Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Short Interest Down 40.2% in September

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Affinity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFBI opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.45. Affinity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affinity Bancshares news, insider Robert Vickers sold 7,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $147,290.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,516. This represents a 72.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFBI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $251,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services in Georgia. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as Kasasa (rewards) deposit program for checking accounts with interest rates or cash-back rewards.

