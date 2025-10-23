Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $2.9928 billion for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, October 24, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 1.9%

BAH opened at $98.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

