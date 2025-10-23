Insider Selling: MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Sells £2,335.90 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Allanson sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355, for a total transaction of £2,335.90.

Stefan Allanson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Monday, October 6th, Stefan Allanson purchased 52 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 378 per share, for a total transaction of £196.56.

On Friday, September 5th, Stefan Allanson purchased 60 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 334 per share, with a total value of £200.40.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

LON GLE opened at GBX 353 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £206.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320 and a 52-week high of GBX 654. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 5.59%. Analysts anticipate that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MJ Gleeson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MJ Gleeson

About MJ Gleeson

(Get Free Report)

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.