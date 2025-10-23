Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Insider Buys £477,400 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Havelock purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 868 per share, with a total value of £477,400.

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

On Thursday, September 11th, Kevin Havelock acquired 37,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 846 per share, with a total value of £313,020.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

LON FEVR opened at GBX 877 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 608.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 851.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 865.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fevertree Drinks ( LON:FEVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current year.

FEVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 to GBX 840 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 900 to GBX 1,100 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 770 to GBX 850 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 930.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEVR

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.