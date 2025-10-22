AT&T Inc. $T Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 664,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on T. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.