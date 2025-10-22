Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $146.96 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

