Brookstone Capital Management Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

