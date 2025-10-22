Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,214.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,182.49. The stock has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $744.26 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

