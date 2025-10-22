Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $935.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $759.77 and its 200 day moving average is $766.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.