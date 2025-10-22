Denali Advisors LLC Has $9.76 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,708 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 8.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.54.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $442.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.11 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.74 and its 200 day moving average is $336.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.