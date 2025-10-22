Members Trust Co Acquires 4,617 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Members Trust Co raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 324,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 722,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 114,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $185.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.