D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $338,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Netflix by 28.4% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 919 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 25.1% during the second quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,339.81.

Netflix stock opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $744.26 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,214.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,182.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

