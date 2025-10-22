St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 376 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The stock has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

