Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 893 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 337,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,930,000 after buying an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $355.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $356.67.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This represents a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.