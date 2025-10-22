Sentry LLC Has $4.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Sentry LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sentry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sentry LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after buying an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after buying an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after buying an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after buying an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after buying an additional 378,147 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

