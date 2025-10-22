Private Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 226.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $377.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $403.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.76.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

