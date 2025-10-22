Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $390.99 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.