Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $343,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $242.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

