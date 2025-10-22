Blume Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.4% during the second quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.61.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $799.85 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $935.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $759.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

