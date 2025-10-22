Jacobsen Capital Management Has $1.79 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,174,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,710,218,000 after buying an additional 849,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,786,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,832,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $442.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.84, a PEG ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.