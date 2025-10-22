Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases 1,159 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $166,563.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 644,418 shares in the company, valued at $69,249,158.28. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $847.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

