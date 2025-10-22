Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 129,576 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

