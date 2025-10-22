Members Trust Co Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Members Trust Co decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $354.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

